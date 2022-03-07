Dr. Bhagya Nakka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhagya Nakka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhagya Nakka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Bhagya Nakka M.d. Inc.1805 N California St Ste 202, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 242-2690
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Healthfirst
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Been seeing her for years for infertility treatment didn't work out finally conceived my baby doctor nakka was very good and checking on my baby ever step of the way I followed her instructions and keep every appointment and even though I refused some shots during pregnancy she still was nice she explained the health risk for refusing them and aspirin but she keep checking in me and baby my little mircle baby girl Elu and even when I had scar last 2 day before I delivered my baby girl Elu she said if the problem comes back go into the er I did with 5 minutes thank God I did turned out my water broke didn't even no it Dr. Nakka was right now and very kind and compassionate and encouraging during the Labor and delivery my baby girl was almost 9 pounds doctor nakka was good and precised about the steaches she was doing said I have do a good job I was very mentally and physically drained do to having to many medication allergies so no epidural and sweat all over Dr. Nakka was A
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699780494
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Nakka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakka has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Nausea and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakka speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakka.
