Dr. Bhagvan Malladi, MD
Dr. Bhagvan Malladi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Malladi & Reddy PA319 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-3713
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had an endoscopy and colonoscopy today. Every staff member was so helpful and kind, careful to answer any questions I had. Dr. Malladi was so gentle, kind and soft spoken. I felt very comfortable and at ease, which was great since this was my first time with both procedures. Very efficient office as well. Highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
