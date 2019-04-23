Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhadreshkumar Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhadreshkumar Parikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Bhadreshkumar Parikh P A7707 N University Dr Ste 207, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-8118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr. Parikh for several months. Although i was initially reluctant to be referred to a psychiatrist by my primary doctor, I agreed to be seen initially because of intense anxiety. Dr. Parikh provided an accurate diagnosis and a treatment plan that I found to be professional and practical. I look forward to continuing to be his patient.
About Dr. Bhadreshkumar Parikh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093827651
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.