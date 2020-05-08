Dr. Bhadresh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhadresh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhadresh Shah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Bhadresh B. Shah MD PA4780 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
All the ladies are so sweet, patient, and helpful. Dr Shaw put me at ease right away. Answered all my questions so kindly! I am so happy to be his patient!
About Dr. Bhadresh Shah, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770555682
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.