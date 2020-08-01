Overview

Dr. Bhadresh Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Patel works at Advent Health in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.