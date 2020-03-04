See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Bhadresh Nayak, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bhadresh Nayak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Nayak works at BHADRESH NAYAK MD in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ascension Medical Group Michigan
    37771 Schoenherr Rd Ste 104, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 268-3100
  2
    Bhadresh Nayak MD
    8202 Irving Rd Ste 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 268-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Cancer Pain Management
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cirrhosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lip Cancer
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mixed-Type Non Small Cell Carcinoma
Multiple Myeloma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Penile Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Retina Diseases
Secondary Malignancies
Sezary's Disease
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Vascular Disease
Viral Hepatitis
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 04, 2020
    Amazing dr!!! He takes the time to explain your medical issues and gives you all the information you need to feel confident to move to the next steps. Always willing to listen to you. Best dr in the field!!
    Tina B — Mar 04, 2020
    About Dr. Bhadresh Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1295708980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Providence Hosp - U Mich
    Residency
    • Bonsecours Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhadresh Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak works at BHADRESH NAYAK MD in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Nayak’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

