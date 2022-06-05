Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD
Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University.
Center for Life Balance30 N Michigan Ave Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 399-1090
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have worked with Dr. Dantz for many years and I have never had better success in treating my depression. I would recommend him to anyone, and especially to members of the LGBTQ+ community. He was incredibly supportive during my gender transition, for which I'm truly grateful.
About Dr. Bezalel Dantz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyn
- Stanford University
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Dantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dantz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dantz speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dantz.
