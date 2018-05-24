Dr. Bevon Miele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bevon Miele, MD
Overview
Dr. Bevon Miele, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tel-Aviv Sackler School of Med. - Israel and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Miele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bevon D Miele MD2 Kings Ct Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 498-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miele?
I can only say good things about Dr. Miele. He was able to reduce my hypertension when several other doctors were unable to help me. His manner is excellent and he treats you like a good friend. Office is responsive and all are courteous.
About Dr. Bevon Miele, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1619009099
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr, Boston, MA
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Tel-Aviv Sackler School of Med. - Israel
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miele using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miele works at
Dr. Miele has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miele speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.