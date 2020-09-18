Dr. Beverly Zak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Zak, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Zak, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Locations
St. Thomas Neurology Group4230 Harding Pike Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 255-2132
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is clear, competent, compassionate and perfect. Excellent support staff as well.
About Dr. Beverly Zak, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396892253
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University Of California, Irvine
- Dermatology
Dr. Zak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
