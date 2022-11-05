Dr. Beverly Whittenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Whittenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beverly Whittenberg, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Whittenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
National Spine and Pain Centers - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 738-4331MondayClosedTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whittenberg?
Dr. Whittenberg has been my pain doctor for many many years. She knows what she is doing! Somehow I always feel better after seeing her!
About Dr. Beverly Whittenberg, MD
- Pain Management
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366483034
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center Of Albert Einstein University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whittenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whittenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whittenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whittenberg works at
Dr. Whittenberg has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.