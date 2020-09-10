Dr. Tchang accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Tchang can only be described as a brilliant caring physician. I have been under her care for a few years and it was the best decision I have ever made. She cares and does not stop until she finds all the answers c
About Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1194067587
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
