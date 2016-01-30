Overview

Dr. Beverly Spurs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Spurs works at Mount Diablo Podiatry in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.