Dr. Beverly Spurs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Byron Carrasco D.P.M.2485 High School Ave Ste 214, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 676-8474
John Muir Health - Wound Care Services240 La Casa Via Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 945-6644
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I was lucky enough to get an appointment with Dr Spurs. She is extremely knowledgeable, personable. I would highly recommend her. What a great person/Doctor!
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
