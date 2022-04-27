Dr. Beverly Sha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Sha, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Sha, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Sha works at
Locations
-
1
University Infectious Disease-rush University Medical Center600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5865
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sha?
All well.
About Dr. Beverly Sha, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093776460
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sha works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.