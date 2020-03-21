See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Beverly Reed, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beverly Reed, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Reed works at IVFMD in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Reproductive Laboratory
    600 W MAYFIELD RD, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 701-1290
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    7501 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 506-9986
  3. 3
    1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 225, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 701-1290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Female Infertility

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 21, 2020
    Fabulous letter to ASRM covid-19 task force!!! The letter advocated against the shutdown of all infertility services which ASRM essentially did with their recommendation in March 2020. She cares so much for those of us struggling with infertility and are up against timelines of biological clock ending our ability to have children. Thank you so much, Dr. Reed!! Much love.
    E.M. — Mar 21, 2020
    About Dr. Beverly Reed, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477768752
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Care Consortium
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
