Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Templeton, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
Beverly J Ramos MD1050 Las Tablas Rd Ste 13, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 237-2609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr. Ramos. I believe she took the most thorough medical history on me as any dr. has. She is very personable.
About Dr. Beverly Ramos, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1205994290
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.