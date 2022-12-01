Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Locations
-
1
Sound Gynecologic Oncology20 Riverleigh Ave Ste 2B, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 298-4655Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
I have worked in the medical field for over 50 years and Dr Ortiz is a rare find, she is very concerned of your treatment and outcome. She is very careful to explain procedures and why she knows this is the best way to handle your issue. She is very friendly and kind and listens to your concerns and questions. I felt I could trust her completely.
About Dr. Beverly Ortiz, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1639110802
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.