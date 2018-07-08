Dr. Jones III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beverly Jones III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beverly Jones III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Jones III works at
Locations
Beverly N. Jones III MD PA3111 Maplewood Ave Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 659-8817
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center207 Old Lexington Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 472-2000Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beverly N. Jones III is a man, not a woman. You might want to change the sentence on your web page that reads, "She graduated . . ." to "He graduated . . ." And, you might want to change the generic female-physician picture to a generic male-physician picture. I am one of Dr. Jones patients, and he is a friend of my family. John Aiken.
About Dr. Beverly Jones III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801851506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones III has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.