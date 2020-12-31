Dr. Beverly Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UF Health Dermatology - Springhill4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 594-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson was kind, humorous, and focused. Her staff were delightful. She gave me samples to try to help with my situation. She's wonderful and caring!
About Dr. Beverly Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255434742
Education & Certifications
- Pub Hlth Hosp
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.