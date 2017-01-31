Dr. Beverly Held, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Held is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Held, MD
Dr. Beverly Held, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Beverly L. Held,M.D.5756 S Staples St Ste J2, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 993-3190
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I will not go anywhere else for Botox and Restylane. She is the best bar none
About Dr. Beverly Held, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1477544211
- American Academy of Dermatology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Wesley Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas
- Dermatology
Dr. Held has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Held accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Held has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Held on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Held. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Held.
