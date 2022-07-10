Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Advanced Center for Plastic Surgery12205 Tullamore Rd # 7, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 308-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bev and her team are simply incredible and I am so glad I chose them to do my DI top surgery in May 2022. I chose them based on a combination of the initial consult and the fact that many of my friends have also seen Dr. Bev for their surgeries. From the first consult through to my 6 week check-up, Dr. Bev and her team were professional, responsive, and kind. They helped me understand the preparation, procedure, and recovery phases, and were really helpful in terms of expectation settings related to outcome (though the results are far better than I could have possibly imagined). I had a lot of questions and a couple of weird complexities in the lead-up to the procedure and they were already a couple of steps ahead of me, offering both logistical support and reassurance. Everything around the procedure was incredibly easy and, thanks to the excellent directions they provided, the recovery process was easy, too. 10/10 recommend that everyone go see Dr. Bev for, well, anything.
About Dr. Beverly Fischer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1538199096
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- George Washington Univ Hosp
- Albany Med Coll
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods.