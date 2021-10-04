Overview

Dr. Beverly Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Optum-Lynwood in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.