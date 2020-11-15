Dr. Beverly Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beverly Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Bishop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Cedar Hill Location634 UPTOWN BLVD, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 637-1300
-
2
Eyecare Associates Of Texas507 W Crossland Blvd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 642-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing her for 8 years ... SHE is the best you’ll find ??
About Dr. Beverly Bishop, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003901703
Education & Certifications
- Eye Found Hosp-U Ala
- Bapt Med Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
