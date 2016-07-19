See All Neurologists in Little Rock, AR
Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Beverly Beadle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Drew Memorial Health System.

Dr. Beadle works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

10 (1)
0 (0)
Locations

  1
    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 227-8000
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Drew Memorial Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myoclonus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Loss of Taste
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2016
    She had a wonderful bedside manner n I liked her a lot. I had just lost my father n brother 3months before I saw her n I was trying her for ms. She called my pcp w my perm n got me on antidepressants that saved me. I have 3 insurance n her staff could not file my calm correctly which put me in debt n that is only reason I left her. I liked her as much as my old guy that moved. To bad clerk cld not call in m insurance n file correctly
    Penny bentoncox in Jacksonville, AR — Jul 19, 2016
    About Dr. Beverly Beadle, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1437181815
    Education & Certifications

    University Ark Med School
    University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beverly Beadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Beadle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Beadle works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Beadle's profile.

    Dr. Beadle has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beadle on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beadle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beadle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

