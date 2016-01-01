See All Allergists & Immunologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Betty Wray, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Betty Wray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Wray works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
    About Dr. Betty Wray, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497866123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Talmadge Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • Talmadge Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Talmadge Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betty Wray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wray works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Wray’s profile.

    Dr. Wray has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

