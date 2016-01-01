Overview

Dr. Betty Wray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Wray works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.