Dr. Betty Villafuerte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villafuerte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Villafuerte, MD
Overview
Dr. Betty Villafuerte, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Villafuerte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Owensboro Health Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology1000 Breckenridge St Ste 200, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-3500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villafuerte?
I like how kind Dr. Villafuerte is, and that she really listens to the patient. I am so impressed with how she just doesn’t just treat symptoms. She actually looks for the underlying causes of symptoms and addresses the cause. I could not be happier with her.
About Dr. Betty Villafuerte, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1528047362
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Philippine General Hospital, Manila
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villafuerte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villafuerte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villafuerte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villafuerte works at
Dr. Villafuerte has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villafuerte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Villafuerte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villafuerte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villafuerte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villafuerte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.