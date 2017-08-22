Dr. Betty Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Betty Tran, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Tran works at
Thoracic Oncology at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3800
- Rush University Medical Center
Very reassuring and competent physician. Great bedside manner and extremely empathetic in ICU setting.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes.
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Pulmonary Insufficiency and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
