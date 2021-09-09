Dr. Betty Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Rajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Betty Rajan, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Rajan works at
Locations
Betty Rajan, M.D. PLLC6600 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She explained exactly what she was doing, why, and what I would feel at each step during a surgical procedure. It made the procedure much less stressful than it otherwise would have been. The staff members were all very nice and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Rajan.
About Dr. Betty Rajan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1396793311
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajan speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.