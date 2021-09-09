Overview

Dr. Betty Rajan, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Rajan works at Dermatology and Skin Care in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.