Dr. Betty Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Pace, MD
Overview
Dr. Betty Pace, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI.
Dr. Pace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pace?
About Dr. Betty Pace, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1700195039
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
- MED COLL OF WI
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace works at
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.