Overview

Dr. Betty Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Lo works at LSU Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.