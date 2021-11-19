Overview

Dr. Betty Koukis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Koukis works at ChiroCare Integrations in Moultrie, GA with other offices in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.