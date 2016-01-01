See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Dermatology
Dr. Betty Kong, MD is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. She currently practices at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. Dr. Kong is board certified in Dermatology.

    Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Dermatology
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 (847) 535-7664

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Melanoma
Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Warts
Acne
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Purpura
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
  • Anthem
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1033508817
  • Dermatology
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
