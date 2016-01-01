Dr. Betty Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betty Kong, MD is a dermatologist in Glenview, IL. She currently practices at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. Dr. Kong is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Betty Kong, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1033508817
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Kong?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.