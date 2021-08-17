Overview

Dr. Betty Klein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale Medical School - Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Refocus Eye Health Of Connecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.