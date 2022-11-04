Overview

Dr. Betty Hsia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Med Center



Dr. Hsia works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.