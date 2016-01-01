Overview

Dr. Betty Hamilton, MD is a Blood & Marrow Transplant Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Blood & Marrow Transplant, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Hamilton works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.