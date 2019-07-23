Overview

Dr. Betty Grasty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Grasty works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.