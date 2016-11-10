Overview

Dr. Betty Daniels, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Dr. Daniels works at Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc. in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Rialto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.