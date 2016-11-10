See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Betty Daniels, MD

Gynecology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Betty Daniels, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Dr. Daniels works at Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc. in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Rialto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woman To Woman Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group
    249 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-1683
  2. 2
    Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc.
    1850 N Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 546-1270
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Delivery Complications Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 10, 2016
    I usually do not write reviews but this time I'm going to do this because this doctor deserves a recognition for her humanitarian and professional work, I am deeply grateful to her for the attention of my delivery in the hospital of St Benardine she acted fast and of the Right way to save the life of my baby, I want to say many thanks Dr Betty Daniels God bless her always!
    Anahid in Fontana, CA — Nov 10, 2016
    About Dr. Betty Daniels, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538245071
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • San Bernardino County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Mills College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betty Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

