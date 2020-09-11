Overview

Dr. Bettina Zatuchni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Zatuchni works at Pleasanton Gynecology in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.