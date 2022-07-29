Overview

Dr. Bettina Kohaut, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Kohaut works at FABEN Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.