Dr. Bettina Harner, MD
Overview
Dr. Bettina Harner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think the world of dr. Harner I would trust her entirely with my life anytime! I believe she is a wonderful physician and beautiful human being.i have never been rushed nor have I never felt that I have had less than her total attention From what I have observed she is overly dedicated to her profession if anything...it is truly a calling in her case not just a job...what more could anyone dream of in a doctor !,she has my loyalty and trust!,,respect and care!
About Dr. Bettina Harner, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1043268857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harner speaks Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harner.
