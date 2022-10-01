See All Pediatricians in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Bette Carlson, MD

Pediatrics
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bette Carlson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Carlson works at Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey R. Taylor M.d.
    Jeffrey R. Taylor M.d.
1190 Baker St Ste 103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 668-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Developmental Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2022
    We love Dr.Carlson and the office gals. Very positive atmosphere. She has been both my son's doctor for over 21 years. Wonderful!! Easy to do communicate with
    Trish Page — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Bette Carlson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841238037
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles Chldns Hosp
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    • University of California Irvine
