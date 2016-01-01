Dr. Bette Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bette Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bette Anderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield and Marshfield Medical Center - Park Falls.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Summa Health System525 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-3000
-
3
Summa Health Medical Group75 Arch St Ste 202, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-4831
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield
- Marshfield Medical Center - Park Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Bette Anderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386612927
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.