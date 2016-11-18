Overview

Dr. Bettaiah Gowda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davenport, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Gowda works at Gastrointestinal Clinic in Davenport, IA with other offices in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.