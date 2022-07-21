See All Pediatricians in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weisz works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Tree Pediatrics and More
    2125 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste B1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Have been seeing her for my 3 kids for 10 years, she’s wonderful, knowledgeable, straight forward, and I always leave the appointments feeling heard and that my kids are getting the best care
    Alli — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD
    About Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508838749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital|Chldns Hospital Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Betsy Weisz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisz works at Oak Tree Pediatrics and More in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Weisz’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

