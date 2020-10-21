Dr. Betsy Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Vasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betsy Vasquez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Loudoun Ent Spc-drs Vasquez & Fox46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 104, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 421-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely a great professional! She spot on immediately on the reasons of my pain! I recommend!
About Dr. Betsy Vasquez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003995168
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Montefiore Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Princeton U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, and more.
Dr. Vasquez speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
