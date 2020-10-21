Overview

Dr. Betsy Vasquez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Vasquez works at Loudoun ENT Specialists in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.