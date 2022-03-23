Overview

Dr. Betsy Schwartz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.