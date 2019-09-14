Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosiek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Psychiatric Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 781-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Carmel
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosiek?
Extremely competent. I don't agree with Aspires New Business Model which puts everyone in the same 'basket' so to speak.
About Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053319095
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosiek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosiek has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosiek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosiek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosiek.
