Overview

Dr. Betsy Rosiek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Rosiek works at Franciscan Physician Network Psychiatric Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

