See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Betsy Palal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Betsy Palal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Betsy Palal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher Iba Mar Diop College Of Medicine, University El Hadj Ibrahima Niasse.

Dr. Palal works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Medical Group
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 696-7256
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center
    9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 419-5011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palal?

    Aug 04, 2021
    First visit was comfortable, listened to all my concerns introduced and asked if okay if other professional may come in during my visit for experience and was polite and helpful. She waited until I shared my concerns then gave me a treatment plan to follow up on then schedule my follow up visit to discuss my lab results and possible medication if needed and willing to try. I don’t however care for the appointment desk every time (5)x’s between trying to get first one from referral and then my follow up appointment the only way can explain is to say sounds Hispanic don’t know as can only say has accent. She is rude, once when explaining my labs coming from other Dr didn’t listen just transferred me & week later still no follow up and a month + to see Dr now. To get 2 appointments each time has now taken 4+ months if Dr wasn’t worth the wait time would definitely look for one closer to my home. But knowledgeable and friendly caring Drs not full of themselves or burnt out are rare.
    Vincent Hartman — Aug 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Betsy Palal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betsy Palal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palal to family and friends

    Dr. Palal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betsy Palal, MD.

    About Dr. Betsy Palal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376729079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St Christopher Iba Mar Diop College Of Medicine, University El Hadj Ibrahima Niasse
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Palal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palal works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Palal’s profile.

    Dr. Palal has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Palal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Betsy Palal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.