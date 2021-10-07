Dr. Lantner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betsy Lantner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betsy Lantner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lantner works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Ob-gyn Care PC2044 Ocean Ave Ste A4, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 376-2220
-
2
Betsy Lantner MD Obgyn Pllc1571 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 295-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about this doctor. She’s an amazing surgeon and woman. From the minute I walked into her office I knew that she would be the surgeon removing my huge fibroids. Not only did she squeeze me into her schedule…but she took her time to answer every question and fear I had about my fibroid. She never made me feel rushed, and she really put care into explaining the procedure I would be going through…even though I was squeezed into her schedule last minute. I suffer from extreme anxiety and she always managed to keep me calm and always returned my calls to reassure me that everything was going to be okay. I would recommend her in any gynecological capacity because she is skilled, intelligent, and a doctor who cares about her patients
About Dr. Betsy Lantner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1538155767
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantner works at
Dr. Lantner has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lantner speaks French and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.