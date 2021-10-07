Overview

Dr. Betsy Lantner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lantner works at Associates In Ob/Gyn Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.