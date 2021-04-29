Dr. Betsy Krebs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Krebs, DO
Overview
Dr. Betsy Krebs, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO.
Dr. Krebs works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 305, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
SSM Health Breast Care & Imaging3440 De Paul Ln Ste 110A, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 770-0991
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krebs?
Excellent manner!
About Dr. Betsy Krebs, DO
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1619231636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krebs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krebs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krebs works at
Dr. Krebs has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krebs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krebs speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.