Dr. Betsy George, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Betsy George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Consultants1305 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 800-7400
Cardiology Consultants of Texas621 N Hall St Ste 400, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
i love Dr. George. she explains in simple terms that even i can understand. very professional but down to earth. doesn't suggest treatments that are not needed and truly seems to care about her patients.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
